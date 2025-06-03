Entrepreneurs Launch Digital Care Planning Platform for Youth Services

Lumin Solutions, a tech start-up spun out of the Alacrity Foundation, has officially launched its flagship platform, MyLifePlan — a digital care planning system designed specifically for youth social care services.

The launch follows a significant six-figure pre-seed equity investment led by SFC Capital, the Development Bank of Wales, and a syndicate of business angels.

Lumin Solutions was founded by three recent graduates of the Alacrity Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme – Piers Oliphant, Ben Gretton and Ben Miller – who met during the programme.

Lumin’s flagship product, MyLifePlan, is an outcome-focused digital care recording and planning system designed to support youth care services. With more than 60% of care providers still relying on paper-based or partially digital systems, Lumin aims to provide an alternative that improves care quality while easing administrative and regulatory burdens.

Piers Oliphant, Director of Lumin, said:

“The UK’s digital strategy is pushing care providers to adopt digital systems by 2025, yet many still rely on outdated processes. Our platform provides a simple, data-driven, and fully compliant solution to support the transition. We want to give care teams more time to focus on what matters most — delivering outstanding care to young people. “The Alacrity Programme gave us the foundation to launch and grow a tech business, but the most exciting part is having the backing of experienced investors who understand how to scale. “We have been grateful for all the advice and support we have had from a range of Welsh business specialists, and we’re thrilled to be moving out of testing and launching MyLifePlan to the wider sector. With the launch of our website this week, www.luminsolutions.co.uk, we’re proud to offer care providers across the UK a simpler, smarter way to manage care.”

Lead investor Darryl Morton, of Summit Venture, added: