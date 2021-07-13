Enso Energy Consultation on Plans for Solar Farm on Anglesey

Enso Energy Ltd is consulting on its plans for a solar farm and energy storage facility on land in the centre of Anglesey, known as Alaw Môn Solar Farm. It is inviting residents, businesses and stakeholders to help give their comments on the proposals.

Situated to the south of Llyn Alaw, the proposed development comprises the construction and operation of a grid connected solar farm with energy storage.

It is estimated that the solar farm with a proposed 40 year operational life will supply up to 160 megawatts (MW) of clean renewable electricity to the National Grid. The proposal is the equivalent to the electricity demands of approximately 33,935 homes each year (the equivalent of nearly all the dwellings on Anglesey, according to the 2011 Census).

The consultation is taking place for 6 weeks from Thursday 24th June 2021 to Wednesday 4th August 2021. Comments are invited until Wednesday 4th August 2021

Residents and local stakeholders are being invited to engage and discuss the proposals either virtually or face to face.

At the two public consultation events in the local area, the team will have more information about the proposals and will be available to answer questions

Capel Ifan Vestry, Bridge Street, Llannerch-y-Medd, LL71 8EU on Wednesday 14th July 2021, from 2pm to 7.00pm. Event 2: Bodedern Memorial Hall, 1 Church Street, Bodedern, LL65 3TU on Thursday 15th July 2021, from 2.00pm to 7.00pm

To book a space at the webinar and/or the events (where you need to indicate your preferred day and time due to COVID restrictions) visit the webpage: https://ensoenergy.co.uk/enso-projects/alaw-english/ or by calling 01248 565 220. The team will be in contact beforehand to finalise arrangements.

Commenting on the proposals, Andrew King, of Enso Energy Ltd said:

“With Welsh Government striving to generate 70% of its electricity consumption from renewable energy by 2030, now is the time for a rapid and expanded deployment of low carbon power, including solar to help tackle the climate emergency. As recognised by Welsh Government, the way we create energy has got to change and we believe Alaw Môn Solar Farm can play its part in bringing that about. “Enso Energy is a firm advocate for renewable, low carbon, efficient, secure, and sustainable energy that can be generated, stored, and utilised locally. Enso Energy’s innovative approach to subsidy-free renewable energy is assisting the UK’s move towards a more secure renewable energy supply and is accelerating progress to net zero. “We are fully committed to engaging with the local community and stakeholders and we look forward to hearing from you during the first phase of our community engagement activity.”

To find out more about the proposals or participate in the consultation, visit https://ensoenergy.co.uk/enso-projects/alaw-english/, call 01248 565 220 or email [email protected].