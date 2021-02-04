Enjoy the Welsh Countryside, but Abide by Covid Guidelines and our Countryside Codes

Written by:

Nigel Hollett

Director

CLA Cymru

“Enjoy, respect and protect are the watchwords of the Countryside Codes,” says CLA Cymru Director, Nigel Hollett.

“Welsh people should enjoy exercise and recreation in the countryside, but we call on them to comply with the Welsh Government’s guidelines and show respect and care to the environment, farms and the rural community.”

Nigel’s urgent call comes as the current lockdown sees many more people enjoying the countryside, particularly with so many other activities curtailed. Some public footpaths and bridleways are coming under great strain and trespassing occurs where rights-of-way simply don’t exist. Increased use and wet weather are leading to walkers straying off legal routes creating muddy expanses across fields and the loss of productive land. Some footpaths are inappropriately becoming cross-country cycling tracks. Farmers are also reporting an increase in litter: discarded tissues reminding us all of the medical risks of the pandemic.

Nigel adds,