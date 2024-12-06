Engineering Awards Open for Nominations

Nominations for the Enginuity Skills 2025 Awards have opened.

The awards aim to embrace a new potential ‘golden era’ of great British engineering, to enhance growth and prosperity, which will be celebrated at a ceremony in London next year.

The Enginuity Skills Awards recognise the individuals and organisations advocating for skills excellence in engineering and manufacturing.

The theme for event, to be held on Thursday, 3 July 2025 is ‘Engineering and Manufacturing is the Engine of Growth’. The gala dinner will take place at the Park Plaza London Riverbank where the winners will be announced.

Ann Watson, CEO of Enginuity, which represents hundreds of engineering and advanced manufacturing organisations, from small family firms to big globally renowned brands, through the Enginuity Alliance, wants the awards to underline the true potential that the sector offers the nation.

“Engineering & manufacturing are ready and able to embark on a new ‘golden age’ which will enhance productivity and output, we just need government and education to produce the catalyst to help make that happen. “Governments and business are united in their desire for economic growth and our sector has the pent-up potential to deliver it. “These awards celebrate those that have excelled in all sorts of ways, extraordinary people with extraordinary stories, icons to inspire others, spread innovation and enhance the sector in all sorts of ways.”

Each year, the Enginuity Skills Awards celebrates the teams and individuals who inspire and empower the next generation of talent in the engineering and manufacturing sector, fostering a culture of innovation, diversity, and collaboration.

Two new categories will feature, New Talent Inspiration Programme of the Year, to recognise initiatives which have brought new sources of talent into the sector and the Enginuity Alliance Collaboration Award, which celebrates collaboration between different kinds of organisations on projects which impact core skills challenges

Other categories are Graduate, Degree or Higher-Level Apprentice of the year, Advanced Level Apprentice, T Level Student, SME Employer Skills Champion, Large Employer Skills Champion, Training Provider Skills Champion, and the coveted Best of British Award (selected from winners of the above).

Sponsors of the event include BAE Systems, EAL, Eduqas, Rolls Royce, Siemens and Witherslack Group.

Nominations close on Friday, 14 February 2025, finalists will be announced during the week commencing Monday, 31 March 2025

Winners of the apprenticeship categories (Graduate Degree or Higher-Level Apprentice, Advanced Level Apprentice) and the T Level Student category will receive a £1,000 prize, with two runners-up for each category receiving £500. Nominations close on Friday, 14 February 2025, so apply today for your chance to win.

Nominations can be made by visiting www.enginuity.org/skills-awards-2025 before Friday, 14 February 2025.

The Enginuity Alliance, launched in Westminster in November, aims to give engineering a unified voice, with a view to influencing policy, improving the flow in the skills pipeline, and generating growth and prosperity.