Energy and Emissions – How SWIC is Mapping its Way to Net Zero

Tuesday’s event will see the spotlight cast on energy and emissions as part of the five days of virtual activity for Wales Climate Week.

The discussions kick off with a focus on industrial decarbonisation, hosted by the South Wales Industrial Cluster (SWIC). This session will explain how SWIC is mapping its way to net zero and how its members, which include Wales’ leading names in the manufacture of steel, oil, cement and chemicals, are focused on the decarbonisation of their industries.

It then moves to new build housing, and the challenges posed not only be new builds but also reducing the carbon footprint of the 1.4 million homes already in Wales. Find out what has been delivered, how the learning helped Wales be the first UK nation to ban fossil fueled heating and hot-water for new build social homes, how Wales is taking new homes from being ‘proof of concepts’ to the ‘new normal’ and what lessons we’re learning for retrofitting existing homes.

The afternoon will shift focus to marine energy, and ambitious goals to make Wales a premier generator of clean, green offshore renewable energy in the UK. The session will welcome speakers at the forefront of marine energy innovation and gain insight into how their roles and developments are driving Wales towards net zero emissions targets.

Finally, day two of Wales Climate Week will conclude with a discussion on Wales moving towards a circular economy, ensuring that actions to increase resource efficiency, re-use, repair and re-manufacture across all sectors of the economy are accelerated across the country. This session will look at the transformational change achieved in areas such as recycling and how we can use this as a foundation for a shift to a more circular economy.

You can watch all the action live and on catch up on the COP Cymru website.