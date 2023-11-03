Empowering Wales: How Ambitious Do We Want to Be?

Empowering Wales: How Ambitious Do We Want to Be?

Future Energy Wales, a two-day event takes place in the ICC Newport on the 6th and 7th of November and Is set to provide a clear roadmap of Wales’ renewable landscape.

A dynamic exhibition, cutting-edge programme, and all the latest sector news, opportunities and updates will be available for those with a stake in the Green Economy in Wales.

Today we profile the event Empowering Wales: How Ambitious Do We Want to Be?

Guests include Manon Kynaston, Assistant Director, RenewableUK Cymru, Jess Hooper, Director, RenewableUK Cymru and Julie James, Minister for Climate Change, Welsh Government.

When?

Monday, November 6, 2023 9:30 AM to 9:50 AM · 20 min

Information

Join us for an insightful “in conversation” on representing Wales’ Climate Change interests at a critical juncture for delivery of renewable energy and decarbonising society. Delving into the Wellbeing of Future Generations act and the Welsh Government Energy Target, we explore the vast array of energy sources available and the challenges we must conquer to realise our ambitions. We will reflect on the Climate Change Committee’s report, urging Wales and the UK to reclaim a global leadership role. Discover how the resilience of Welsh energy opens doors to security of supply and thriving economic prospects. How can the tranches of society from government and industries to communities work together to achieve what needs to be achieved?

