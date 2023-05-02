Emma Meets: Glen Ward, Chief Financial Officer at Admiral (UK Insurance)

Emma Peterson, Director FinTech Awards Wales & Finance Awards Wales Meets:

Glen Ward,

Chief Financial Officer

Admiral (UK Insurance)

In this series of ‘Emma Meets', Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions, finds out more about the sponsors of the up and coming Finance Awards Wales 2023. Finance Awards Wales is designed to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals working in Wales, showcasing the best of the best in the finance industry. In this edition, Emma meets Glen Ward, Chief Financial Officer of Admiral (UK Insurance).

Tell me about yourself and career to date?

Hi Emma, nice to meet you. I’m Australian and have made the UK my home for the last 20 years. I’m married with three children, two dogs, and when not spending time with the kids, I spend as much of the time outdoors in the local countryside, a rare game of golf or lunch in a local pub.

Can you give me an overview of your company and what you do?

Admiral is a Financial Services company offering general insurance products for motor, home, travel insurance, personal loans and legal services. We’re headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, with just over 7,000 colleagues in the UK. Admiral UK is part of the wider Admiral Group, which operates in Spain, France, Italy, Canada, India and the US.

What has been the biggest challenge the company has faced and how have you responded?

The 40-year spike in inflation in 2022 was a challenge for the insurance industry which affected insurance claims costs for all our products and the cost of living for our colleagues. We employed a range of measures to support our teams, including salary increases, cost of living payments over the winter and benefits such as discounted food in our canteens. To protect the business from high claims costs we increased the price of insurance premiums.

How do you feel the Welsh economy will fare over the next 12 months?

The Welsh economy will inevitably experience a slowdown in activity that’s being experienced across the UK. However, Wales continues to be an attractive place for businesses to relocate and set up operations owing to the strong talent pool (and lovely people), good transport links and modern facilities which will help sustain the economy and soften the impact of weakness in the wider economy.

What plans do you have for your business in 2023?

Admiral does not stand still, and we seek to continue growing the business and expanding our product and service offering. It’s a fast paced and exciting business to work in.

Why did you choose to sponsor the Finance Awards Wales 2023?

It’s important to Admiral and the Welsh economy that we recognise and show case our talent to attract businesses, like ours, to Wales which creates more opportunity to retain local and attract more talent from other centres in the UK. A flourishing business community is good for Wales and great for our rising stars in Finance.