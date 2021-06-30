Emma Meets – Geraint Jones , Chief Financial Officer – Admiral Group

Emma Peterson, Director FinTech Awards Wales & Finance Awards Wales Meets:

Geraint Jones,

Chief Financial Officer,

Admiral Group

Tell me about your business?

Admiral is a leading FTSE100 financial services company headquartered in South Wales. We set up in 1993 in the UK as a car insurance specialist, but since then we have expanded into other countries and other services such as home and travel insurance, insurtech, personal loans, car finance and legal services.

Why did you choose to sponsor the Finance Awards Wales 2021?

Wales has a wealth of talent in the finance sector and the Finance Awards Wales do a superb job of recognising and celebrating that talent. Recognition and reward are key to our ethos as a business so we want to be supporting that in the wider finance landscape too.

How has your business been affected by Covid-19 and how have you been able to respond to this?

Despite the turbulent context, we delivered a positive set of financial results in 2020 which has allowed us to stay true to our values as a business, and concentrate our efforts on doing what we believed was right for all our stakeholders.

We worked hard to look after the wellbeing of our colleagues, we gave back to customers through the £110 million Admiral Stay at Home Refund, we supported our customers who are key workers, and we were also able to support our communities through our £6m Covid-19 Support Fund.

How do you feel the Welsh economy will fare over the next 12 months?

I think it’s an exciting time for Welsh economy. There lots of great things happening in Wales particularly in financial services and tech, sectors which are very close to our heart. Of course, there’s going to be plenty of challenges too, especially for those businesses dealing with customers and suppliers in Europe. Hopefully businesses in Wales can bounce back strongly from the pandemic, and we can collectively avoid a big jump in unemployment.

What plans do you have for your business in 2021?

Our strategy for the future is building customer focused sustainable businesses for the long-term, and to keep doing what we’re doing and do it better year after year.

We are an agile and innovative organisation, and we’re not afraid to test new ideas and we’re exploring new ventures through Admiral Pioneer, a new entity within Admiral that’s objective is to seed, launch and scale new independent businesses, in order to positively impact society and solve long-term problems.

It’s an exciting time for us as well as we embrace an agile, hybrid approach to working and we’re really looking forward to the flexibility this will give our people. We’re always looking for talented people to join us, so visit www.admiraljobs.co.uk to see our current vacancies.