ElimiNOX Fuel Additive Company Expands in Wales

Shrewsbury-based fuel additive company, ElimiNOX, are to have an increased profile in Wales having recently appointed Gary Rawlings to head up its Welsh operations as part of his Global Sales Executive role.

Speaking to Business News Wales, ElimiNOX’s CEO Gwyn Lewis said:

“Gary’s experience will make a huge contribution towards fulfilling our mission, as this expansion of our business comes as the COP26 climate summit ends – amid mounting concern among scientists that countries are not doing enough to limit the emissions of greenhouse gases.

“With many technologies being developed still years away from large-scale implementation, ElimiNOX Eco™ is available here and now and can have a significant immediate impact.

“ElimiNOX Eco™ has consistently shown fuel efficiency improvements of up to 10% in cars, vans, buses, and trucks, providing an increasingly recognised solution to immediately combat global warming and air pollution.”

Laboratory tests and real-world usage have substantiated significant reduction in emissions using ElimiNOX Eco™ including CO2, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. ElimiNOX Eco™ reduces emissions at source, requiring no engine or exhaust modification bringing immediate benefit to the communities in which air pollutants from carbon emissions are being generated.

A recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that the world's reliance on hydrocarbon liquid fuels will continue for many years, and is likely to account for 80-90% of transport energy consumption in 2030.

“We calculate we could potentially take away the carbon equivalent of over 5 million cars from the roads and reduce CO2 by 10 million metric tons in the UK alone,” adds Gwyn Lewis.

“Given our products comply with fuel standards, there are no technical barriers to making this happen.

“ElimiNOX Eco™ brings an immediate solution to address the April 2019 climate emergency declaration by the Welsh Government in relation to the challenges of climate change, which threatens the health, economy, infrastructure and the natural environment of Wales.

“ElimiNOX Eco™ is compatible with E5, E10, kerosene, B7, B10, B20, and HVO in effect, meaning that all diesel, petrol engines, and fuel oil burners across the globe can benefit from this product and its world-class certification, bringing immediate steps towards net zero.”

About ElimiNOX

ElimiNOX is a leading distributor of fuel additives that incorporate the technology of SulNOx, manufactured by Nouryon Speciality Chemicals. As a responsible company, it says it is committed to providing a solution for cleaner air for generations to come, and that ElimiNox can play a key role in enabling the transition to cleaner fuels and net zero emissions. ElimiNOX was runner-up at the 2021 UKIFDA Innovation Awards.

Bureau Veritas, a world-leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, has certified that fuel treated with ElimiNOX Eco™ retains compliance with the US ASTM specifications alongside the European EN specifications. Specifically ASTM D4814/ EN228 for petrol/gasoline and ASTM D975/EN590 for diesel and is now being sold widely across the United Kingdom and Europe.