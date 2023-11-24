Elevating Your Show Time Experience, Swansea Arena and FSG Announce a Brand New Hospitality Partnership

Swansea Arena announce a game-changing new partnership with FSG, aiming to refine and perfect any guest’s showtime experience from before the show begins to the moment a guest leaves.

Working hand-in-hand since before the doors of the Arena officially swung open in March, 2022, the two companies have worked collaboratively for over two years to ensure sustainability, efficiency and innovative working practices are embedded into the core of the venue’s operations.

The partnership will see a new lease of life given to the Swansea Arena VIP Lounge as it’s rebirthed as The FSG Lounge, complete with new signage and décor.

Already one of the most popular and sought after experiences in the Arena, The FSG Lounge will ensure guests feel every bit the VIP with queue-free access, private facilities and bar, a welcome drink, dedicated Lounge host and a range of different inclusive food and drink packages, in the cosy and intimate confines of a private lounge with views of the surrounding coastal park. Not only that, but Swansea Arena is set to expand upon its lounge offer in the coming months with additional added experiences, pop-up performances and guest hosts.

Corporate event clients, conference delegates and exhibition attendees will also get to enjoy the intimate surrounds as they will be welcomed into the space for seminars, meetings, banquets and workshops.

The FSG Lounge is set to be a truly unforgettable experience, from before your show even begins!

The FSG Lounge opens for the first time on Saturday 25th November for the homecoming show of the legendary Welsh soprano Katherine Jenkins, as she returns to South Wales for a one-off show with special guests Jack Savoretti, Wynne Evans and Chloe Flower set to be filmed for broadcast on the BBC at a later date.

On the newly-forged partnership, Swansea Arena Venue Director, Lisa Mart, states,

“We are really pleased to announce our biggest brand partnership to date with FSG – we take our partnerships really seriously here and only want to work with businesses we have a strong relationship and share values with. FSG have worked closely with the Arena team since we took over the operation and having that local service has been invaluable to us. Geraint personally has supported both myself and our Technical and Building team in learning the building. It is really lovely to celebrate this already positive working relationship, and the impact their team have had in the venue, with the launch of the FSG Lounge.”

Whilst Geraint Davies, managing director of FSG, said,

“We’ve worked with Swansea Arena since it opened in 2022 and take great pride in helping this cutting-edge and diverse building function as efficiently as possible. Our ongoing collaboration with this iconic addition to the city is more than managing facilities; it's about contributing to the cultural heartbeat of Swansea and creating an immersive experience for our community through the FSG Lounge. As a Swansea-based business, we are passionate about supporting the businesses that help put Swansea on the map; and there is no better destination than the arena, which attracts thousands of visitors to the city each year.”

With keen attention to a simple and elegant finish, The FSG Lounge provides the perfect backdrop to an even more perfect evening out.