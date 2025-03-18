Educ8 Group Joins ‘Discover’ Communication Service

Educ8 Group has become the latest organisation to join ‘Discover’, the innovative communication service from Business News Wales.

Through this partnership, Educ8 Group will showcase its expertise in professional training and development, with a focus on delivering high-quality learning opportunities that support businesses and individuals across Wales.

To kick off the collaboration, the training firm will feature two exclusive podcast episodes highlighting Educ8’s industry-leading courses: Energy and Carbon Management and Social Media for Business.

Each episode will explore the course content, the key skills attendees will gain, and the wider impact of these training programmes on businesses striving for sustainability and digital growth.

The Energy and Carbon Management course is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools to navigate the evolving landscape of sustainability and net-zero goals. With businesses facing increasing pressure to adopt greener practices, this training provides practical insights into reducing carbon footprints and improving energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Social Media for Business course offers essential strategies for leveraging digital platforms to drive engagement, enhance brand visibility, and maximize marketing impact. As social media continues to shape customer interactions, this training helps businesses develop effective, results-driven communication strategies.

“This partnership with Business News Wales is an exciting opportunity to share our expertise and demonstrate the real-world benefits of professional development,” said Grant Santos, CEO at Educ8 Group. “Both of these courses align with the evolving needs of businesses in Wales, empowering professionals with the knowledge and skills to thrive in today’s changing landscape.”

The ‘Discover’ communication service is an integrated service from Business News Wales designed to amplify the voices of leading Welsh businesses, offering an engaging mix of editorial features, expert commentary, and multimedia content to drive meaningful conversations across key industries.