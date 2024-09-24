EDI Specialist Announces New CIC

The founder of a diversity conference has announced the launch of a new community interest company (CIC).

The Mastering Diversity Conference 2024, organised by equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) specialist Bernie Davies, saw more than 1,500 attendees attend keynote presentations, workshops, panel discussions and networking events at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Sponsors included Ogi, Toni Clarkstone Global, Commonwealth Games – Team Wales, Browne Jacobson, Scouts Cymru, Bevan Buckland LLP, NatWest Cymru, and the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust.

Bernie said:

“I’m happy to share that I’m formalising my EDI work and I am now CEO and Founder at Mastering Diversity CIC. “I am so thrilled that we have an Advisory Panel replete with varied expertise. I'm excited for all the work which we will be able to achieve together.”

The advisory panel consists of Nathan Martin from NatWest, Mark Davies, curator of Tedx Swansea, Sarah Jones of FinTech Wales, Hayley Dunne of Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust, Andrew Martin FRSA MBA of Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, filmmaker Georgios Dimitropoulos, Akmal Hanuk of Assadaqaat Community Finance, Samuel Jolapamo FCCA FMAAT of MFP Services Ltd, Anwen Aspden and David Aspden of Stable Resource Cardiff, Lisa Brunt of Crew Cymru and Toni Clarkstone of Toni Clarkstone Global Ltd.