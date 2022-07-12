EDF Renewables UK Reveals Plans For Renewable Energy Park in Neath Port Talbot

EDF Renewables UK is planning to develop a renewable energy project in Neath Port Talbot, near to Crynant and Seven Sisters. The project – Hirfynydd Renewable Energy Park – could have an installed capacity of 100 MW, enough green electricity for over 40,000 households

EDF Renewables UK is looking to develop a mix of technologies at the site, including a wind farm of up to seven turbines, a solar farm and battery storage. Having a breadth of technologies increases the amount of energy that can be generated at the site in different weather conditions, with battery storage allowing surplus energy to be stored to provide grid balancing services.

Simon Morgan, Principal Project Development Manager at EDF Renewables UK, said:

“Hirfynydd would make a positive contribution to our efforts to tackle climate change and at a time of global uncertainty over energy supply and costs, renewable energy projects are vital to dealing with these challenges. We are pleased to be developing Hirfynydd in partnership with three local farming families and we will work with the community to ensure that the project can deliver local benefits, such as a community fund and local ownership.”

EDF Renewables UK has been carrying out early ecological and other feasibility studies. Events to share information and obtain early feedback from people living locally will be held in Crynant and Seven Sisters in September, and in the meantime, EDF Renewables UK will submit a scoping report to Planning and Environmental Decisions Wales. An application to erect a meteorological mast – to collect wind speed data – will also be submitted to Neath Port Talbot County Council.

EDF Renewables UK hopes to submit a planning application for Hirfynydd Renewable Energy Park towards the end of 2023. The application will be assessed by Planning and Environmental Decisions Wales, with a final decision being taken by the Welsh Government.