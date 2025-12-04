Economy Secretary Visits Cardiff to Promote #ShopKind Initiative

The Welsh Retail Consortium welcomed Economy Secretary Rebecca Evans to St. David’s Dewi Sant Shopping Centre in Cardiff to highlight the festive ‘ShopKind’ campaign.

With shop thefts and abuse towards retail staff on the rise, the campaign encourages everyone to treat staff with respect.

The festive season is a crucial time for shops and local communities, with every purchase supporting jobs and supply chains across the country. The WRC and Usdaw are calling on shoppers to show patience, kindness, and consideration this Christmas. Even small acts of respect can make a big difference, helping to keep stores welcoming and safe for everyone, the organisations say.

During the visit, the Cabinet Secretary met Centre Director Helen Morgan and Gareth Jones, General Manager at Boots, who outlined the impact of abuse and violence on retail colleagues and highlighted the investments they have made to keep staff and customers safe.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“We warmly welcome the Cabinet Secretary’s support for our ShopKind campaign. While our visit this week had a festive focus, the message is clear all year round: there is no place for abuse or violence towards shopworkers. A little kindness and courtesy goes a long way – it ensures everyone can enjoy shopping, supports local jobs, and helps keep our high streets and retail destinations vibrant.”

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said:

“Retail has an important role in the economic and social fabric of our high streets and is at the heart of many communities right across Wales. The period running up to Christmas can be an intense, challenging time for retailers and I know that abuse of shopworkers remains a continuing concern across the sector. “We are fully supportive of campaigns by retailers and trade unions to raise awareness and encourage customers to be kind to shopworkers over the busy festive period. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect at work and #Shopkind carries an important message that will ensure a more positive festive shopping experience for us all.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Dewi Sant, said: