Economy Minister Appoints New Economic Advisory Board

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has today announced appointments to a new Economic Ministerial Advisory Board, which will provide expert advice on economic policy issues to the Welsh Government.

The Board will provide timely, relevant and expert external advice on specific economy-related matters, by identifying both current and future economic challenges and opportunities to develop Wales’ economy and help it to thrive.

Along with formulating advice and presenting it to Ministers, Board members will discuss policy ideas and act as a sounding board for future policy development – offering robust challenge and testing out key policies where appropriate.

Professor Andrew Campbell has been appointed Chair of the Board. Andrew is currently a Professor of Practice in Tourism at the University of Wales Trinity St David.

Other members of the Board are:

Andrea Wayman, Deputy Chair brings a wealth of expertise from the employment, training and equalities sector.

Deputy Chair brings a wealth of expertise from the employment, training and equalities sector. Professor Sir Adrian Webb has held many senior roles in local & central government, as well as the Third sector.

has held many senior roles in local & central government, as well as the Third sector. Ifan Peredur Morgan represents Wales on the Bank of England’s Youth Forum and has experience in the banking and technology sectors.

represents Wales on the Bank of England’s Youth Forum and has experience in the banking and technology sectors. Helen Swift has a professional background in international affairs, aerospace, defence and cyber security policy issues

has a professional background in international affairs, aerospace, defence and cyber security policy issues James Davies has 30 years of experience in industry in Europe and Asia, and is now the CEO of Industry Wales.

has 30 years of experience in industry in Europe and Asia, and is now the CEO of Industry Wales. David D'Souza is Director of Membership at the Chartered Institute of Professional Development, having previously worked across a range of financial services and retail organisations.

is Director of Membership at the Chartered Institute of Professional Development, having previously worked across a range of financial services and retail organisations. Emily Cotteril has delivered successful business and consumer-facing projects and was awarded the “Under 25 High Street Hero 2016” in the Great British High Street Awards.

has delivered successful business and consumer-facing projects and was awarded the “Under 25 High Street Hero 2016” in the Great British High Street Awards. Miatta Fahnbulleh is currently Chief Executive at the New Economics Foundation and, before that, was Director of Research at the Institute of Public Policy Research.

The Board’s membership brings together individuals with a diverse range of skills, knowledge and expertise to give their perspective in areas of business, academia, employee voice and the Fair Work agenda.

They will also provide valuable insight into the economic issues affecting young people, as well as identify best practice and learning from areas outside the UK, and explore how this could inform our policy thinking in Wales.

As members draw on their personal knowledge and expertise, their input will complement and add value to existing external sources of advice provided by other fora and partners.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: