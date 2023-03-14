Economy Minister Announces Major Investment to Support Wales’ Exports

Addressing the “Explore Export Wales” annual conference, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced the Welsh Government’s full export support programme for 2023/24 and an investment of £4m to deliver it.

The Minister will reflect on the progress made over the last year to deliver the Welsh Government Export Action Plan for Wales, and ambitious plans for the coming new financial year.

The Export Action Plan is a key part of the Programme for Government. The Plan commits the Welsh Government to continuing to deliver a comprehensive range of export programmes, working with the wider ‘export eco-system’, to support businesses at all stages of their export journey, from:

inspiring businesses to export building export capability finding overseas customers; and accessing overseas markets.

A number of successful Welsh exporters – Welsh Government Export Exemplars – showcased their export journey at the Explore Export Wales conference, to highlight the importance of exporting to their business growth. The Export Exemplar programme highlights the successes of Welsh small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who already export, to inspire others to take up the export journey. One of those businesses that has seen success is Atlantic Service Company (ASC) in Blackwood. The company has seen huge growth in the last ten years and moved to a new site in the summer 2022. This growth has come about almost exclusively through exports and the company now sells to over 50 countries across every continent.

ASC is continuing to encourage businesses to work with Welsh Government’s export team and the Welsh Government Minister for Economy formally opened the company’s new facility yesterday.

Announcing the support for Welsh exporters, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“Exporting is vital for many of our businesses, and the Welsh Government is committed to supporting them to expand and succeed through our Export Action Plan. “Through our Plan, we are delivering a broad range of support to businesses in Wales to drive growth in exports in the longer term, despite the ongoing challenges in the global trading environment. “I am pleased to announce this multi-million pound investment to continue to support Welsh businesses to develop their exports, given the importance of exporting to business growth and the economy as a whole. “I was also very pleased to formally open the new facility at Atlantic Service Company yesterday and their export growth and success is a real inspiration for other businesses across Wales. I’m delighted to have them on board as one of our Export Exemplars. I urge current and potential exporters to get in touch with the Welsh Government’s Export Team, through Business Wales, to see how we can help their businesses too.”

Martin Hughes, Managing Director of Atlantic Service Company, said:

“Due to large levels of growth, in the past ten years especially, Atlantic Service Company outgrew our original home of forty years and moved to our new premises during 2022. The new site is three times the size of the previous home and our growth has come about almost exclusively through exports. “I would recommend any company in Wales that is thinking about exporting to get in touch with Welsh Government. We would not have grown so quickly as a company if it weren’t for their support.”

The Welsh Government’s 2023/24 export programme includes a series of overseas trade events, primarily built around key international trade shows aligned with the priority export sectors for Wales. The new programme of Welsh Government supported overseas trade events include: