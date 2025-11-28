Economic Crime Levy Costs Set to Rise as Government Doubles Top-Tier Payments to £1m

The UK Government has announced significant increases to the Economic Crime Levy, with top-tier payments doubling from £500,000 to £1 million from April 2026.

The changes, announced in the Budget, restructure the levy into four bands and increase charges across all tiers.

The announcement comes months after Credas Technologies revealed through a Freedom of Information request that the real estate sector contributed £3.7 million to the levy in 2023/24 alone. The firm says that is “a considerable burden when combined with ongoing registration and compliance costs”.

Tim Barnett, CEO of Credas Technologies, said:

“Back in April, we highlighted the significant financial strain the Economic Crime Levy was placing on estate agents and the wider real estate sector. Now, just seven months later, the Government is increasing these costs further. For firms in the higher revenue bands, this represents a doubling of their levy obligations at a time when the sector is already navigating a challenging economic climate.”

The Economic Crime Levy was introduced to fund efforts against money laundering and economic crime, applying to firms in regulated sectors with annual UK revenue exceeding £10.2 million. However, Credas warns that rising regulatory costs must be matched with greater operational efficiency if firms are to remain sustainable.