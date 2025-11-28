property construction logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach homepage sidebar
Beacon Cymru 1430 x 145
Beacon Cymru 450 x 460
Openreach homepage sidebar
Dev Banc-Green Loans - SIDEBAR
port of milford haven profile ad
28 November 2025
Property / Construction

Economic Crime Levy Costs Set to Rise as Government Doubles Top-Tier Payments to £1m

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


The UK Government has announced significant increases to the Economic Crime Levy, with top-tier payments doubling from £500,000 to £1 million from April 2026.

The changes, announced in the Budget, restructure the levy into four bands and increase charges across all tiers.

The announcement comes months after Credas Technologies revealed through a Freedom of Information request that the real estate sector contributed £3.7 million to the levy in 2023/24 alone. The firm says that is “a considerable burden when combined with ongoing registration and compliance costs”.

Tim Barnett, CEO of Credas Technologies, said:

“Back in April, we highlighted the significant financial strain the Economic Crime Levy was placing on estate agents and the wider real estate sector. Now, just seven months later, the Government is increasing these costs further. For firms in the higher revenue bands, this represents a doubling of their levy obligations at a time when the sector is already navigating a challenging economic climate.”

The Economic Crime Levy was introduced to fund efforts against money laundering and economic crime, applying to firms in regulated sectors with annual UK revenue exceeding £10.2 million. However, Credas warns that rising regulatory costs must be matched with greater operational efficiency if firms are to remain sustainable.

“Rising levy costs make efficiency essential,” Barnett added. “Firms can't keep absorbing higher compliance expenses without modernising how they operate. Digital verification tools offer a way to meet regulatory obligations more efficiently, reducing manual processes and human error while keeping costs under control. As regulatory costs continue to climb, investment in technology isn't optional, it's a necessity.”


Podcast Thumbnail_PROPERTY

Columns & Features:
Cardiff
24 October 2025

Designing the Cardiff Arena for Welsh Urban Regeneration
Development Bank of Wales
20 October 2025

Financing the Future of Welsh Housing
Acuity Law
19 September 2025

Asylum Seekers’ Accommodation – Hotel Or Hostel?

More PropertyColumns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //