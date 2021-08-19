E-Warehousing Takes an Extra 60,000 sq ft of Additional Warehousing Space

National storage, distribution, and online fulfilment specialists E-Warehousing have secured another 60,000 sq ft of warehousing space at Mamhilad Park Estate.

The company already has over 250,000 sqft on the business park. The additional space is required due to a growth in demand for their services over the past 12 months which company chairman Paul Seward explains can be attributed to the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit.

Paul Seward said:

“Consumer buying behaviour has changed significantly over the past 12 months. Online sales in most industry sectors have increased exponentially and companies have adapted to accommodate for this. “Some of our clients began to stockpile products and goods they import due to the uncertainty of Brexit. This trend has continued with many increasing the amount of space they require and the addition of new ones. It’s a very buoyant market, and our proactive planning will enable us to provide our services to more clients from our base here at Mamhilad. We’re just very grateful that Johnsey Estates as the owners of Mamhilad Park Estate have been so flexible and accommodating of our need for more space. It’s a great location with excellent accessibility.”

E-Warehousing expect to create new full-time and temporary positions as a result of the expansion which Peter Downes of Mamhilad Park Estate says can only be a good thing for the area: