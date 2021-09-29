E-Warehousing Expands into 114,000 sq ft Cwmbran Warehouse

National warehousing and online fulfilment specialists E-Warehousing has agreed terms to lease a 114,000 sq ft warehouse in Cwmbran, South Wales, to accommodate the exponential growth of the business, which already has two similar premises in Kenilworth and Pontypool.

The new location on Avondale Industrial Estate will provide E-Warehousing with over 400,000 sq ft of storage space in all three locations, which will be used for storage and distribution as well as online fulfilment for a wide variety of UK and international manufacturers and retailers.

The company has signed a lease on the three buildings at Avondale. The private landlord was advised in the transaction by property consultancy Knight Frank, while E-Warehousing was represented by M4 Property Consultants.

Commenting on the growth of the company and the decision to lease the new facility, Kevin Chalkly, director of E-Warehousing, said:

“Pre lockdown we were already growing faster than expected due to a couple of large new contracts to provide storage and distribution services for a national retailer and food packaging manufacturer. “The dramatic change in consumer buying behaviour during lockdown has resulted in many more businesses going online to sell their products. Our online fulfilment service enables us to receive orders from their websites directly and we have been able to pick, pack and send on behalf of the clients from both our Kenilworth and Pontypool centres. We have been approaching capacity in both locations and began to actively search for another warehouse to expand into. “Working with Dan Smith and his team at M4 Property Consultants we were made aware of this unit in Cwmbran and are delighted to have moved in and started operations from here. We have created a number of new roles for warehouse operatives and fork lift drivers and will be continuing to expand the team as we grow in the new unit.”

Neil Francis, head of the Logistics & Industrial team of Knight Frank in Cardiff, said: