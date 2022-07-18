Driving Improvement to the Place of Work through Degree Apprenticeships

Dr. Martyn Jones, Senior Lecturer in Engineering at the Glyndwr University, met with Business News Wales to discuss apprenticeships and how they can be utilised to drive improvement in the workplace. By involving an industry liaison board, the apprenticeship course aims to engineer the next generation of engineers.

Interview Highlights: We run four programmes within the degree apprenticeship rates

rates The three main industries that we're looking at within engineering, particularly production and manufacturing

We encourage graduates to have quite a diverse, broad understanding of engineering from the outset

We’re enabling, enriching the students with the skills to go and do their research. That is then going to empower them to be the leaders of change within their industry and within their companies

We have a program that includes work-based learning that the students can going to their workplace and find the assessments they completed on the course within their job role

Our Liaison board meets twice a year so that industry can then advise whether they want something else to add to our programmes or any added value that we can give to our programmes.

One of the areas that we've really embedded into our courses is this business mindset and how engineering is just one small cog in a big sort of industrial wheel

If we have people coming in to give presentations on their job role, that's always a really good way of empowering the students again and engaging them. But it also on the flip side, for companies coming in and engineers coming in allows them to reflect on their own careers and it allows them to reflect on their own education

We are in the business of engineering engineers