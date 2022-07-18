Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Driving Improvement to the Place of Work through Degree Apprenticeships

Dr. Martyn Jones, Senior Lecturer in Engineering at the Glyndwr University, met with Business News Wales to discuss apprenticeships and how they can be utilised to drive improvement in the workplace. By involving an industry liaison board, the apprenticeship course aims to engineer the next generation of engineers.

Interview Highlights:

  • We run four programmes within the degree apprenticeship rates
  • The three main industries that we're looking at within engineering, particularly production and manufacturing
  • We encourage graduates to have quite a diverse, broad understanding of engineering from the outset
  • We’re enabling, enriching the students with the skills to go and do their research. That is then going to empower them to be the leaders of change within their industry and within their companies
  • We have a program that includes work-based learning that the students can going to their workplace and find the assessments they completed on the course within their job role
  • Our Liaison board meets twice a year so that industry can then advise whether they want something else to add to our programmes or any added value that we can give to our programmes.
  • One of the areas that we've really embedded into our courses is this business mindset and how engineering is just one small cog in a big sort of industrial wheel
  • If we have people coming in to give presentations on their job role, that's always a really good way of empowering the students again and engaging them. But it also on the flip side, for companies coming in and engineers coming in allows them to reflect on their own careers and it allows them to reflect on their own education
  • We are in the business of engineering engineers

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

