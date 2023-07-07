Dragon Group Expands and Unveils Sustainable Vision for Future Growth

Dragon Signs, Route Media, Colour Studios, and Sportin Wales are all now part of Dragon Group.

Employing 80 people at its Cardiff HQ and Colour Studios’ existing base in Radstock, Bath – the Group will be led by Managing Director Rhys Harrington.

Rhys says there has already been significant investment in rebranding and a fresh direction focused on sustainability, innovation, and advances in technology.

With clients including Transport for Wales, Travis Perkins, Cardiff Airport, Leicester Tigers and Apetito, Rhys is confident the organisation will provide a cutting-edge, end-to-end experience for customers.

“As a group, we will be able to deliver an even more progressive and efficient service in the years ahead,” he said. “There is so much synergy between the businesses that it made sense to bring them together, incorporating the strength of Dragon Signs and Route Media’s digital advertising capabilities with the rapidly growing audience of Sportin Wales. “That coupled with the sustainable vision of Colour Studios reinforces our decision, it is an exciting time to do this, the companies all have strong reputations and as a collective that will only get stronger, especially as we have an incredible team who already worked closely together on a wide range of projects and national contracts.”

As part of its drive towards becoming a net-zero organisation, Dragon Group is joining forces with CarbonQuota to develop a decarbonisation plan for the business.

“This is of huge importance as we move forward,” said Rhys. “Lowering our carbon footprint is pivotal, and they will help us to identify our output, and that of the supply chain, looking at how we can lower energy and fuel usage and more.

He added: