Draft Budget Settlement Received by Denbighshire County Council

Denbighshire County Council has received its 2024/25 provisional funding settlement from Welsh Government.

The announcement indicates Denbighshire’s budget will increase by £6.7 million in cash terms, an increase of 3.6% for the forthcoming financial year, compared with the current year 2023/24.

The latest estimate is that delivering day to day services which range from providing care to the most vulnerable in our communities, maintaining our roads, collection of household waste and provision of education to our learners in the county’s schools, in 2024/25 will cost an additional £24.5m compared with this year. This is due to increases in demand for services and the ongoing impact that high levels of inflation continue to have on the costs of delivering services.

Council Leader, Councillor Jason McLellan, said

“The Council has been developing its budget for the next financial year for many months. An increase of 3% in funding from Welsh Government had been used in forecasts to date, whilst the increase above our planning assumption is welcomed and is positive, it does not materially change the unprecedented financial challenge we face. All options to reduce costs across the authority continue to be explored.”

Councillor Gwyneth Ellis, Lead Member for Finance, Performance and Strategic Assets added,