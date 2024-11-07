DPP Planning Appoints Assistant Planner at its Cardiff Office

DPP Planning, one of the UK’s leading independent planning consultancies, has appointed Chloe Horner as an Assistant Planner in its Cardiff office.

Chloe will join DPP’s Wales team on a part time basis, allowing her to continue her studies in BSc Human Geography and Planning at Cardiff University. She recently completed a placement year within the Planning Policy department at the Vale of Glamorgan Council.

Chloe gained the highest overall grade of the women in her university year group, and so was nominated by Cardiff University for the 2023 Women in Property Regional Student Awards, where she received a ‘Highly Commended’ award.

Chloe said:

“I am delighted to be able to join the DPP team in Cardiff, while still studying at Cardiff University. So far, I have been able to work on a range of interesting projects which have enabled me to apply my knowledge of Planning Policy, as well as learn more about the industry and where I might like to specialise. I’m really excited about my future at DPP Planning.”

Gareth Hooper, CEO of DPP Planning, which also has offices in Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester and London, said:

“Chloe is a great asset to us here at DPP in Cardiff. Her award nomination at the Women in Property Student Awards demonstrates her achievements at university and the experience she gained during her placement year will be of great benefit to us too. “Nurturing young and up and coming talent is what we do here at DPP and so being able to take on seven graduates this year, the most we have taken on in the last ten years, will allow us to continue this tradition and help support us in creating a culture of working excellence.”

DPP Planning has opened its next round of graduate recruitment for 2025. To find out more, visit their website.