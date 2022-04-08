Building on a 30-year track record of renewable energy development, leading energy developer, DP Energy was joined by Ministers, the Deputy Town Mayor, industry partners and colleagues to mark further company expansion at the opening of their new offices at the Cleddau Bridge Business Park, Pembroke Dock.

The significance of this milestone event for DP Energy and the region was recognised by The Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary State for Wales, David T.C. Davies MP and Welsh Government Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething MS who were in attendance.

Since setting-up operations in Wales in March 2021, the DP Energy UK team has grown rapidly, now employing 6 local full-time staff.

DP Energy Commits to Wales with UK Head Office Opening in Pembrokeshire from Business News Wales on Vimeo.

Chris Williams, Head of Development UK and New Markets for DP Energy said:

“Opening the office in Pembroke Dock is a direct response to the supportive policies set by UK and Welsh Government to achieve net zero targets and particularly the support for marine renewables. We have attracted our team members from the local area, which illustrates the level of renewable energy expertise in the County. During our work we will direct our passion for generating 100% sustainable energy to create local benefit by building projects in Wales, UK and further afield, exporting knowledge and knowhow to all corners of the world.”

In January this year, DP Energy announced a joint venture partnership called Gwynt Glas, with leading offshore wind company, EDF Renewables, to develop up to 1GW of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea, a leading project for the UK team. Development activity will also include using DP Energy’s long track record in tidal power to support Welsh tidal range and stream initiatives as well as progressing hydrogen opportunities.

Both UK Government and Welsh Government Ministers have welcomed DP Energy’s move to expand operations to Wales.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart said:

“I am thrilled that DP Energy has chosen to locate their UK Headquarters in Pembrokeshire. It is testament to the highly skilled people that live here, and it is putting Wales at the forefront of renewable energy technology. “DP Energy’s renewable energy projects, like its floating offshore wind project Gwynt Glas, in partnership with EDF, will help us achieve our net zero ambitions, as well as generating economic growth and highly-skilled jobs.” “The UK Government has committed up to £160 million to support new large-scale floating offshore wind ports and factories across the UK. This funding, boosted by private sector investment, will develop the port infrastructure we need to mass-produce floating offshore wind turbines and install them out at sea.”

Welsh Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

“We very much welcome the decision by DP Energy to open their new UK headquarters in Pembroke Dock. This expansion exemplifies the exchange of investment, expertise and collaboration we are seeking to achieve between Wales and Ireland, building on our already strong and positive relationship. “Climate and Sustainability is at the heart of the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan, and DP Energy’s development activity in Wales supports our ambitions within that. This investment by DP Energy will help us to achieve our ambitious net zero targets by 2050, as well as bringing economic and community benefits to West Wales and beyond.”

DP Energy has a global portfolio spanning wind, solar and ocean energy and has firmly established operations across the UK, Ireland, Australia and North America. Adding to the successful projects already delivered by DP Energy, the ongoing portfolio includes: