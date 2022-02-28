DofE Wales Sponsors National Start Up Awards 2022

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) in Wales is for the first time sponsoring a category in the National Start Up Awards. This award is open to any start-up whose founder has completed a DofE Award in Wales.

The StartUp Awards National Series recognises the achievements of individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service. Already established and thriving in Wales, the StartUp Awards National Series is now taking the passion and drive to celebrate new business and extending across the whole of the UK.

Stephanie Price, Director, DofE Wales said:

The judges will be looking for a founder who has applied the vital skills learned through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to launching and growing their business. They should be able to clearly demonstrate the positive impact the DofE has had on their entrepreneurial journey so far. This is a great opportunity and matches brilliantly the employability skills that DofE promotes in young people.”

In order to be eligible to enter the StartUp Awards National Series, businesses must have been trading for no more than three years prior to the date of entry submission.

Candidates must be registered and trading in the UK, The closing date for entries is midnight on Monday, 28 February.

The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony in June, date to be confirmed.

Details on how to enter can be found here: www.nationalstartupawards.com/categories