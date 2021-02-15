Discover How to Hire the Graduates who are Right for you

Most businesses at some point look to bring fresh talent, ideas and thinking into the organisation – but few enterprises have the time and in-house resources to manage a graduate recruitment campaign.

The Cardiff Capital Region Graduate Recruitment Scheme takes all the hard work (and expense) out of the equation: providing a free, expert graduate recruitment service to businesses of all sizes across the region, helping companies recruit the emerging talent that’s ‘right’ for the role and the company culture.

You can discover how the scheme works and the proven results it delivers by joining CCR Graduate Development Officers Geraldine O’Sullivan and Laura Carter as they talk to Vanessa Leyshon of eTeach and Sam O’Neil of Clifton Private Finance, learning how this dedicated graduate recruitment team managed the whole project from end-to-end. from creating the job description and advertising the role, through to assessing each application and short-listing the best possible candidates …