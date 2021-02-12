Discover How to Hire the Graduates Who are Right for You

Most businesses at some point look to bring fresh talent, ideas and thinking into the organisation – but few enterprises have the time and in-house resources to manage a graduate recruitment campaign.

The Cardiff Capital Region Graduate Recruitment Scheme was created in March 2019 to take all the hard work – and any expense – out of the equation: providing a free, expert graduate recruitment service to businesses of all sizes across the region, helping companies recruit the emerging talent that’s ‘right’ for the role and the company culture.

You can discover how the scheme works and the proven results it delivers on Monday 15th February, when Business News Wales hosts the CCR Graduate Recruitment Digital Discussion. The panel includes CCR Graduate Development Officers – Geraldine O’Sullivan and Laura Carter – as well as Vanessa Leyshon of eTeach and Sam O’Neil of Clifton Private Finance, representing two organisations who have benefitted from the scheme.

Join us to hear how the programme delivers a professional and positive service to both employers and candidates – and how the CCR team of dedicated graduate recruiters manage the complete end-to-end project, from creating the job description and advertising the role, through to assessing each application and short-listing the best possible candidates.

An impressive 83.5% of graduates placed have remained to build bright futures with their organisation, through what Vanessa and Sam applaud as a “streamlined process and exceptional candidate experience that’s a win-win for everyone”. Join us on Monday for our Digital Discussion on “Recruiting the ‘right’ graduates to take your business to the next level” – and see how the scheme could work for you.