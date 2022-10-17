Digital Transformation Series – Project Management

To support businesses in Wales, Superfast Business Wales have created a new digital toolkit designed to help businesses improve efficiency, streamline operations, boost security, and often reduce costs.

Listing over 100 cloud-based solutions, the Digital Toolkit will help you find software and services you can rely on. All products listed are presented for information and research only, and any recommendations are not designed to be comprehensive or act as a specific endorsement from Superfast Business Wales.

DOWNLOAD A COPY OF THE TOOLKIT HERE

In the fourth part of this series, we look project management and the opportunities and the benefits of using cloud-based software.

As teams move to a more hybrid working pattern, project management software has become more popular in recent years. That said, many project managers have still yet to embrace cloud-based programs to manage their people and projects.

If you don’t use project management software in your business, you could be doing a lot more work than you need to and working unproductively and wasting time.

Efficiency lies at the heart of every successful company and choosing the best software can help drive savings and improve productivity.

With the right tools, employees can work smarter and faster, often boosting collaboration and reducing costs.

When it comes to office productivity, it’s important to provide a suite that meets the demands of the job, whether you need complicated spreadsheets or in-depth text documents. If you don’t choose market leading products due to price, then ensure your chosen software can open files from the best-known office apps like Microsoft Word and Excel.

Look at collaboration options, too, particularly if many people need to work on one document. Speaking of collaboration, file sharing software has become increasingly important to modern businesses, providing a fast and easy way to share documents, photos, and videos.

Look for integration with your existing office suite and demand advanced controls, so you can control access. If your company processes a lot of documents every day, you may need document management software to sort, organise and add structure to the flow of digital data.

With GDPR now in effect, the right document management software can also help you meet legal obligations.

Lastly, time management software can help boost productivity, keeping track of the work put into projects and showing who’s free, when. Being able to see how staff allocate their time helps to alleviate bottlenecks and can make employees more dynamic and flexible.