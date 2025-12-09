Digital Transformation Consultancy Launches Scheme to Create 50 Jobs

Multi-award-winning digital transformation consultancy de Novo Solutions has launched a scheme to create 50 new career opportunities by the end of the decade.

The business, which was the highest-ranked Welsh company on both the Sunday Times 100 and Deloitte Technology Tech Fast 50 lists for 2025, is also expanding its Graduate Apprenticeship programme, run in conjunction with the Welsh Government and the University of South Wales.

Founder Mark Sweeny, who was awarded Tech Leader of the Year at the recent Wales Technology Awards, has been a long-time advocate of upskilling the next generation of tech talent.

Mark said:

“We are proud to be at the forefront of digital transformation in the UK, providing tangible value for our clients across a range of industries and offering opportunities for the tech leaders of the future to take their careers to the next level. There will be opportunities for those looking to complete apprenticeships or higher education qualifications, as well as those who have already begun their digital transformation career and now want to elevate it to new heights. “The 50 in 5 initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing the talent we have within the de Novo team as well as boosting the Welsh economy and wider tech sector in the UK. New recruits have the chance to train with us, learn tech and life skills, and gain hands-on experience within a company that I am proud to say is becoming the go-to name when organisations need an expert digital transformation partner.”

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said:

“The success of de Novo Solutions in becoming one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech companies from its base in Newport demonstrates the strength of Wales as a hub for digital innovation. I was delighted to visit de Novo earlier this year to see first-hand the excellent work they’re doing to develop the next generation of tech talent in Wales. The company recently sponsored Wales Tech Week in a demonstration of its support for the industry, and its expanded Graduate Apprenticeship programme, delivered in partnership with Welsh Government and the University of South Wales, is contributing to developing a skilled workforce that will help drive our economy forward.”

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport, added: