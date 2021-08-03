Digital Branding Agency Bluegg Sponsors The Consumer Services Category at the 2021 Wales Startup Awards

The consumer services startup of the year award at this year’s Wales Startup Awards – which recognises the best new businesses in Wales – is again being sponsored by Bluegg, the Cardiff-based digital branding agency that creates bold, noticeable and meaningful brands, websites and campaigns for clients who want to shake up their industry.

According to Mike Jordan, founder of Bluegg, the business is sponsoring this award because it's always their pleasure to be involved in any capacity with the Wales Startup Awards.

“We know all too well just how difficult the startup phase can be for any business and how this recognition for the hard graft via the awards can offer a huge boost. What this category has shown us is just how much emphasis, effort and passion is needed to keep customers informed and excited, something that the shortlisted nominees demonstrated in abundance”. “We're always delighted when a small business or startup comes to us for help to understand and articulate their brand. It's a phase that can make or break a business strategy and our reward is that we sit in a very privileged position of hearing how a great idea was formed and what amazing plans are afoot”. “Without startups, Wales would be filled with tired old businesses that will slowly trudge along. As well as the economic benefits, startups offer us ideas and energy that push established businesses to think differently. They're like the keen, eager graduate that keeps us on our toes in Bluegg and tends to overtake us!”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, creator of the Wales Startup Awards, was excited at Bluegg’s involvement again this year, especially in the branding work undertaken for the awards

“As well as supporting the consumer services award, Bluegg have been responsible for the rebranding and refreshing of the Wales Start-Up Awards this year, building on the design and feel they first put together when we launched back in 2017. Their totally brilliantly original design for the website, the certificates and the trophies make the awards stand out amongst a range of other events not only here in Wales but across the UK. It reflects the passion, creativity and colour we have found in all of the finalists since the awards were first launched and I love working with Mike and the team on the event.”

The finalists for the consumer services startup of the year are Beaming Babies,

EcoFriendly Energy, Kitchens by Emma Reed, and Meithrinfa Cywion Bach Nursery. The winner will be announced at the 6th Wales Startup Awards which will be held at the Depot in Cardiff on Thursday September 9th.

For further details, go to www.walesstartupawards.com