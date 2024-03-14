Developer Laying the Foundations for Future Construction Workers

Wrexham developer Read Construction is laying the foundations for future generations of workers in the building sector.

The firm has supported the first cohort of BTEC Level 3 Technical Construction and Built Environment learners as part of its Placement Enhanced Programme, funded via the Welsh Government’s Innovation Fund.

Among them were Lois Jones and Josh Jones, who spent time on Coleg Cambria's £10m Llysfasi development and at Read’s headquarters.

Lois, 17, from Wrexham, last year won a gold award for Enterprise at Skills Competition Wales.

Lois said:

“My dad works in the plastering trade, so I’ve grown up in that world and always been around it. I wanted to follow in his footsteps and after achieving a Level 2 and now a Level 3 at Coleg Cambria Bersham Road I know this is what I want to do with my career. “My aim now is to try and secure an apprenticeship in design or architecture, as that’s where I see myself. I’ve enjoyed every minute – it’s has been brilliant to see the different aspects of how construction works, and how the company operates, so I’m really thankful to Coleg Cambria and Read Construction for the opportunity.”

Read Construction’s Improvement and Engagement Manager Kasia Williamson said they were delighted to have supported the initial trial of the Placement Enhanced Programme and have plans to welcome new learners from Coleg Cambria this year.

Kasia said:

“At Read we believe it is important to provide a platform that will inspire the next generation of workers and support people in their transition from education into the world of work. Opportunities like this ensure students are best placed to start their careers, whilst also addressing the skills shortage. “It was fantastic to have Lois and Josh join the Read team for their placements as part of this new programme, and we are looking forward to welcoming more students in the future.”

Backed with more than £5.9m from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, the new Llysfasi development will include a state-of-the-art 1,095 square metre carbon-neutral education complex complete with classroom and meeting spaces, a coffee shop, HE centre, wellbeing hub and more.