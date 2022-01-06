Developer Grows Wrexham Portfolio with Land Acquisition

Developer and asset management company, FI Real Estate Management (FIREM), has underpinned its commitment to Wrexham’s economy with the acquisition of an additional 47 acres of land at Wrexham Industrial Estate.

FIREM is already making progress in the creation of 38 acres of new build commercial space at the estate – with construction underway on three individual sites and on track for completion early next year.

FIREM’s presence in Wrexham forms part of a growing pipeline of new build projects across the UK, totalling 4m sq ft over the next four years. The company’s whole asset portfolio is now in excess of 14m sq ft.

The latest strategic employment site could accommodate 400,000 sq ft of new build storage and distribution space and sees FIREM’s presence in Wrexham increase to a total of 2.2m sq ft.

These include:

Site 1 (Bridgeway Centre) – planning application being submitted for 120,000 sq ft of space at The Bridgeway Centre on Bridge Road.

Site 2 (Unit 50b) – steel frame and cladding in place for 25,000 sq. ft unit on Clywedog Road North.

Site 3 (Unit 72b) – steel frame in place and cladding in process for 45,000 sq. ft unit on Clywedog Road East.

Site 4 (Wrexham Point) – groundworks underway for the creation of 11 units ranging from 800 sq. ft to 6,000 sq. ft on Clywedog Road North.

Site 5 – outline planning received for 97,000 sq ft of business-to-business use on Clywedog Road South. Detailed planning application currently being drawn up incorporating a scheme change.

Site 6 – potential for circa 50,000 sq ft of new build industrial space.

Site 7 (Kingmoor) – potential for 400,000 sq ft of storage and distribution space.

Reservations are now being taken for unit 50b, 72b and the 11 units at Wrexham Point.

FIREM’s presence in Wrexham also includes the 833,000 sq ft warehousing company, F.Lloyd (Penley) Ltd, plus a 21,000 sq ft multi-let, two-acre site housing 13 units which was acquired in February.

Tim Knowles, Founder and Managing Director of FI Real Estate Management commented:

“We’re really pleased to be reinforcing our commitment to Wrexham with the acquisition of another strategic employment site at the heart of the largest industrial estate in Wales. The deal marks yet another step forward in the creation of new build commercial space by FIREM in the town, which is now set to reach 85 acres and brings with it a sizeable injection into the local economy. Development is already moving at pace on our other sites, with three reaching completion in early 2022 and planning underway for the other plots. “We’re working with Wrexham Council to ensure our growing presence in the area provides training and employment opportunities as well as community and social benefits, and we’re also taking great care to ensure our environmental impact is minimised.”

Sarah Atherton MP added:

“This land acquisition is a vote of confidence in Wrexham as a place to invest and do business. Our local economy – supported by the Industrial Estate – is already growing and thriving, and this will provide a further and significant boost. I look forward to seeing the results of this investment and to welcoming new businesses onto the estate and here to Wrexham. Well done!”

Wrexham Industrial Estate covers more than 550 hectares and is home to over 340 businesses across automotive, aerospace, food, pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors. These businesses collectively employ over 10,000 people.

For more information on commercial, industrial and storage spaces available to let in Wrexham, contact the Business Development Team at FI Real Estate Management on 01257 263 010 or via [email protected]