Detailed Design and Build Contractor Appointment for First Phase of Cardiff Crossrail

Following a tender process, Graham Group has been awarded the contract for the Detail Design and Build for the first phase of the Cardiff Crossrail.

This follows the news that both Welsh Government and the UK Government have confirmed their financial contributions for the project – £50 million from the UK Government, with Welsh Government match funding a further £50 million for the scheme.

Graham Group has been appointed under an Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) Contract, which will allow the Council and TfW to work with them during the early stages of the contract to manage the cost of the design and how the project will be built.

The project has been divided up into two delivery phases, which are:

Phase 1a) Cardiff Central to Cardiff Bay Station. This phase is fully funded and will require a significant redevelopment of the highway network around Callaghan Square, so the tram/train can connect onto the existing Cardiff Bay train line, as well as a new tram/train platform at Cardiff Central.

To ensure that the tram can interconnect with walking and cycling routes, there will be a new public realm in front of Callaghan Square, a new segregated cycleway to connect Cardiff Central with Callaghan Square linking with the wider strategic network, and changes to the access arrangements for general traffic through Bute Terrace and Lower St Mary Street.

Phase 1b) Cardiff Bay Station to Pierhead Street. This phase isn't currently funded but will include the re-modelling of the highway network around the Flourish and Pierhead Street to allow for a new tram track extension to be built. This part of the scheme will also include improving facilities for pedestrians and cyclists, with new crossing facilities and a new segregated cycleway to better connect Roald Dahl Plass with the new indoor arena development.

