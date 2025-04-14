Business News Wales  |

14 April 2025

PBridgend

Designer Outlet Unveils Multi-Million Pound Food Quarter

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend is opening its new Food Quarter.

The multi-million-pound development includes four new restaurants and has created more than 100 new job opportunities within the construction team and restaurant staffing.

The new Food Quarter includes McDonald’s, Chopstix, Nando’s and Slim Chickens as well as existing restaurants including Wagamama, Mowgli’s, Zizzi, Five Guys, Starbucks, Costa Coffee and Greggs.

“We are incredibly excited to open our new Food Quarter, offering our visitors an even wider range of dining options.” said Hayden Tucker, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend. “In a bid to deliver continued value through our unmatched shopping offering, the new dining destination will enhance a day out experience for families, individuals and couples alike. This investment demonstrates our commitment to providing an exceptional day out, and guests can now enjoy both our enhanced brand line-up and a premium dining experience.”

 

To celebrate the launch and the Easter holidays, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend will host an opening event with daily entertainment from Monday 14th April until Friday 27th April.

 



