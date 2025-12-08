Denbighshire Landlords Invited to Attend Rhyl Roadshow

Denbighshire’s ‘Landlord Roadshow’ will be returning this year with landlords across the county invited to attend.
Aimed at landlords who own and rent out residential properties in Denbighshire, the free event will take place at 1891 restaurant and bar on 10 December from 5pm-8pm.
At this year’s roadshow, there will be updates from National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), Rentsmart Wales, My Home Denbighshire (Shelter Cymru) and Denbighshire County Council.
Councillor Rhys Thomas, Cabinet Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said:
“It’s great to hear that the landlord roadshows are returning once again this year. It will provide an opportunity for the council to update landlords on their plans for housing in the county, as well as hearing updates from other important stakeholders.
“Having attended in the past, I've seen how this event has created a safe space for landlords to voice their opinions whilst it’s also providing an opportunity for landlords to network together.”