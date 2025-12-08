Denbighshire Landlords Invited to Attend Rhyl Roadshow

Denbighshire’s ‘Landlord Roadshow’ will be returning this year with landlords across the county invited to attend.

Aimed at landlords who own and rent out residential properties in Denbighshire, the free event will take place at 1891 restaurant and bar on 10 December from 5pm-8pm.

At this year’s roadshow, there will be updates from National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), Rentsmart Wales, My Home Denbighshire (Shelter Cymru) and Denbighshire County Council.

Councillor Rhys Thomas, Cabinet Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said: