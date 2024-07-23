Denbighshire Council to Consult on New Public Toilet Scheme

Denbighshire County Council is consulting on plans to develop a new public toilet scheme.

The council has had to deliver £10.4 million of savings as part of the 2024/25 budget, and the proposal to review the public convenience provision in the county is one of the savings proposals identified.

Whilst there is no legal requirement for the council itself to provide public conveniences, The Public Health (Wales) Act 2017 requires the local authority to evidence that it has reviewed the needs of the local population and to produce a strategy that shows how it will try to meet these needs.

As a result, Denbighshire County Council is currently carrying out a needs assessment for the public conveniences in the county. This will identify the number of public conveniences needed in Denbighshire and will help the council to develop a suitable Public Toilet Strategy.

To develop this Strategy, a public consultation is being undertaken and residents, business owners and visitors are encouraged to take part and have their say.

Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport said:

“We understand that public conveniences are highly valued assets by certain parts of the community. However, the fact remains that the provision of public conveniences is not a statutory duty, and we do not now have a big enough budget to enable us to keep delivering services in the same way that we have always delivered them in the past. “In areas where the provision of public conveniences is considered essential, we hope to work with City, Town and Community Councils to look at alternative arrangements. “No decision has been made about closing any public conveniences at this stage, and any decisions on this will be made by our Cabinet, following a further report to our Communities Scrutiny Committee.”

To take part in the consultation, go to www.denbighshire.gov.uk/consultations