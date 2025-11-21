Denbighshire Council Launches ‘Free After Three’ Parking to Support High Streets

Denbighshire County Council’s ‘free after three’ initiative will be returning this year.

Between 24 November and 31 December, council-run town centre car parks will be free to use across Denbighshire every day from 3pm to encourage more people to use their local high street for shopping in the run up to Christmas and New Year.

The ‘free after three’ scheme will be available in the following car parks:

Corwen: Green Lane.

Denbigh: Barkers Well Lane, Crown Lane, Factory Ward, Post Office Lane, Vale Street.

Llangollen: East Street, Hall Street, Market Street, Mill Street.

Prestatyn: Fern Avenue, Kings Avenue, Lower High Street, Nant Hall Road, Railway Station.

Rhuddlan: Parliament Street.

Rhyl: Library (disabled bays only), Morley Road, Queen Street, Railway Station, Town Hall, Sky Tower, West Kinmel Street.

Ruthin: Crispin Yard, Dog Lane, Market Street, Park Road, Rhos Street, St Peter’s Square, Troed Y Rhiw.

St Asaph: Bowling Green.

Denbighshire County Council have also allocated five free parking days a year to town and city councils.

Details of the remaining dates for each town and city councils are below:

Corwen: 03/11, 12/12, 13/12, 20/12.

Denbigh: 30/11.

Llangollen: 29/11, 20/12, 21/12.

Prestatyn: 21/11, 22/11, 24/12.

Rhuddlan: 08/11, 09/11, 07/12, 13/12.

Rhyl: 20/12, 21/12, 22/12, 23/12, 24/12.

St Asaph: 09/11, 28/11, 25/12, 26/12, 31/12.

Ruthin: Dates to be confirmed.

The car parks listed under the ‘free after three’ initiative will also be included within the free parking days.

Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: