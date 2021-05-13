Demand for Welsh Mobile Mechanics Surges During Pandemic

New data has revealed a 158% year-on-year rise in Welsh mobile mechanics taking out insurance for their sole traderships.

Quotezone.co.uk figures also reveal a 71% year-on-year spike in new policies for full time motor trade businesses, and a 49% jump in cover for part time firms, in Wales.

The data, taken from a sample of 4,500 policies across Wales, saw a much bigger spike (84%) for mechanics working from premises for motor trade insurance than working from home (41%), demonstrating that motor trade professionals are more likely to depend on a dedicated garage or workshop than those starting up in many other industries.

According to industry estimates, the UK’s automotive sector has collectively suffered £22.2 billion in lost revenue during the pandemic, which has understandably resulted in some motor trade businesses going out of business, while others have been forced to announce redundancies.

Still, these new figures – based on over 100,000 motor trade policies spanning 2019 and 2020 across the UK – shows that the motor trade industry has proven to be remarkably resilient, with many new businesses created to replace lost jobs and a sharp spike in mechanics going out on their own as mobile mechanics.

The flexible nature of a mobile mechanic has given the industry a massive boost across lockdown with the ability to safely cater for those self-isolating at their homes or support key workers at their place of employment – without breaking the restrictions.

Quotezone.co.uk’s Founder, Greg Wilson, comments:

“Very few industries have fared well during the pandemic, and with more than £22 billion in lost revenue, it’s fair to say the automotive industry has been very hard hit. “However, our data shows that the motor trade industry in Wales and across the UK has proven to be remarkably resilient, rebounding from the economic downturn with the creation of new businesses and small, flexible sole traderships. “If becoming a mobile mechanic is a new venture, I would urge people to make sure they have the appropriate insurance – there are unique risks that mechanics need to be protected from, and if the mechanic intends to drive customer vehicles then a type of motor trade insurance known as ‘road risk insurance’ isn’t just a sensible business decision, it’s a legal requirement. “Our comparison website connects each mechanic with the most suitable insurance providers from our panel and enables them to choose the specific policy features and add-ons they want, from road risk insurance to defective workmanship cover, and from mechanic liability insurance to tools and breakdown cover. Getting the most accurate form of protection will also help keep the premium price competitive as mechanics won’t be paying for extras they don’t need. Locking tools away in the garage at night can also help keep costs down and paying annually instead of monthly could also result in savings.”

