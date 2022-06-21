Deloitte Announces Partner and Director Promotions in Wales

Deloitte continues to invest in its regional business by promoting David Rozier to partner, Andrew Woodhead to associate partner (a senior signing director) and four people to director in Wales. Across the UK, Deloitte has promoted 124 people to partner – a 57% increase on last year. In the Cardiff office a total of 374 people have been promoted.

Based in the Cardiff office, David is part of the firm’s Audit & Assurance business and has more than 15 years’ experience as a financial services auditor. David leads the dedicated FinTech audit practice in the UK and is a member of the UK FinTech Executive. David is also a member of the FinTech Wales Advisory Panel, contributing to the skills agenda.

Andrew Woodhead, also based in the Cardiff office has been promoted to associate partner (a senior signing director) in the firm’s Audit & Assurance business. The four new directors are Lauren Rose Jones and Edward Thompson in Audit & Assurance, John Lonen in Risk Advisory and Eva Ribbeck in Tax.

Ian Howse, senior partner for Wales at Deloitte, said:

“I am very pleased for all our people that have been promoted this year and it is great news that we have a new partner in the Cardiff office; this is testament to the firm’s continued investment in skills and personal development. As one of the largest employers in Wales it is vital that we continue to nurture local talent. “David’s work with FinTech Wales is really valuable. FinTech is an emerging and important sector for the country and Deloitte is committed to supporting it.”

David Rozier, partner at Deloitte in Cardiff, said:

“My role at Deloitte is leading the FinTech Audit practice for the UK and I’m very pleased to have been promoted to partner this year. “It’s a very exciting time to be working in FinTech and Wales has an opportunity to develop a thriving hub of FinTech activity with its transport links and the quality of its higher education institutions, as well as its proximity to many already established financial services businesses.”

Deloitte in the UK

The firm’s audit & assurance business has promoted 27 new partners, including 10 in risk advisory, with 32 in consulting, 32 in tax & legal, 21 in financial advisory and two in central management.

