Degree Apprenticeships: The Future of Sustainability for Businesses

A degree apprenticeship not only provides a qualification, but a pathway for future opportunities and incredibly valuable experience in the workplace.

The first episode in the Wrexham Glyndwr University Degree Apprenticeship mini-series features current apprentice, Molly Salter, who works as a Climate Change Project Assistant at Flintshire County Council and studies a degree apprenticeship in Low Carbon Energy Efficiency at Glyndwr University. She had nothing but high praise for the initiative and shared her vision on what the future of sustainability should look like for businesses.

Degree apprenticeships are a great way to boost your business and secure talented professionals. Enabling individuals to study and work without the worry of university debts, degree apprenticeships at Wrexham Glyndŵr are a mutually beneficial offering.

If you have taken inspiration from Molly’s story, then perhaps the Low Carbon, Energy and Efficiency degree apprenticeship could be the perfect fit for you. Click here for more information about this degree.

For more information about degree apprenticeships, click here. If you would like to discuss the programmes, funding or anything about degree apprenticeships at Wrexham Glyndŵr, contact [email protected]