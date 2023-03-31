Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Degree Apprenticeships: The Future of Sustainability for Businesses

A degree apprenticeship not only provides a qualification, but a pathway for future opportunities and incredibly valuable experience in the workplace.

The first episode in the Wrexham Glyndwr University Degree Apprenticeship mini-series features current apprentice, Molly Salter, who works as a Climate Change Project Assistant at Flintshire County Council and studies a degree apprenticeship in Low Carbon Energy Efficiency at Glyndwr University. She had nothing but high praise for the initiative and shared her vision on what the future of sustainability should look like for businesses.

Degree apprenticeships are a great way to boost your business and secure talented professionals. Enabling individuals to study and work without the worry of university debts, degree apprenticeships at Wrexham Glyndŵr are a mutually beneficial offering.

If you have taken inspiration from Molly’s story, then perhaps the Low Carbon, Energy and Efficiency degree apprenticeship could be the perfect fit for you. Click here for more information about this degree.

For more information about degree apprenticeships, click here. If you would like to discuss the programmes, funding or anything about degree apprenticeships at Wrexham Glyndŵr, contact [email protected]

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

