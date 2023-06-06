Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Degree Apprenticeships: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Started

Degree apprenticeships present a wonderful opportunity for those looking to further their education and gain practical work experience hand-in hand.

Being designed to provide a combination of academic knowledge and on the job training, it enables individuals to develop the valuable skills and experience they need to progress in their chosen careers.

Chloe Huxley, Business Development Partner at Wrexham Glyndwr University, spoke to Business News Wales to discuss which programmes are available as of September 2023, including the low carbon energy, efficiency and sustainability degree – with them being the only university in the region to offer that programme, their eligibility criteria, how as a provider they monitor the progress of individuals during their 3 years of studying and what makes Wrexham Glyndwr University such a unique and brilliant establishment to study at.

Their enterprise team is inviting industry professionals and employers to attend the Degree Apprenticeship Recruitment event on June 8, from 10am –12.30pm.

The event will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn about degree apprenticeships, speak with current apprentices and employers and receive further information from university staff about the application process and entry requirements.

Register your free space at the event by booking a ticket here

For everything you need to know on studying a degree apprenticeship at Wrexham Glyndwr University, visit Degree Apprenticeships

 

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

With roots tracing back to 1887 as the Wrexham School of Science and Art, Wrexham Glyndŵr University takes pride in its illustrious history. It became Denbighshire Technical Institute in 1927 and Denbighshire Technical College in 1939. It soon became necessary to merge with two other colleges to become North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI), which quickly became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million. NEWI gained university status in 2008 and Wrexham Glyndŵr University was born.

The Glyndŵr Enterprise Team is dedicated to positively impacting the business community by providing essential tools to gain a competitive edge in a world marked by global competition and unparalleled collaboration. Our mission is to foster an environment of knowledge-sharing and effective partnering. We promise to address the specific needs and challenges of each organization, with a commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and good business practice. We believe that education should be accessible to all, from start-ups and young graduates embarking on new careers, to business leaders and innovators; we equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to reach their full potential.

At the heart of our enterprise lies innovation and creativity, where new ideas are welcomed, and anything is possible with the will to make it happen.
 

