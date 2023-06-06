Degree Apprenticeships: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Started

Degree apprenticeships present a wonderful opportunity for those looking to further their education and gain practical work experience hand-in hand.

Being designed to provide a combination of academic knowledge and on the job training, it enables individuals to develop the valuable skills and experience they need to progress in their chosen careers.

Chloe Huxley, Business Development Partner at Wrexham Glyndwr University, spoke to Business News Wales to discuss which programmes are available as of September 2023, including the low carbon energy, efficiency and sustainability degree – with them being the only university in the region to offer that programme, their eligibility criteria, how as a provider they monitor the progress of individuals during their 3 years of studying and what makes Wrexham Glyndwr University such a unique and brilliant establishment to study at.

Their enterprise team is inviting industry professionals and employers to attend the Degree Apprenticeship Recruitment event on June 8, from 10am –12.30pm.

The event will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn about degree apprenticeships, speak with current apprentices and employers and receive further information from university staff about the application process and entry requirements.

Register your free space at the event by booking a ticket here

For everything you need to know on studying a degree apprenticeship at Wrexham Glyndwr University, visit Degree Apprenticeships