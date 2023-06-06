EDF Renewables to Highlight its Growth Pipeline and Opportunities at Business Breakfast

EDF Renewables to Highlight its Growth Pipeline and Opportunities at Business Breakfast

EDF Renewables UK will host a business breakfast for potential suppliers at Blancos Hotel, Port Talbot on Friday 7th July. The event will highlight the potential supply chain opportunities arising from its renewable energy pipeline in and around Neath Port Talbot.

The event will offer companies the chance to hear from EDF Renewables UK staff, including those in procurement, as well as Neath Port Talbot Council Chief Executive Officer, Karen Jones.

EDF Renewables UK has a 2GW development pipeline in Wales and has recently opened a new office in Cardiff to support the delivery of its projects.

Simon Morgan, Principal Development Manager at EDF Renewables UK said:

“We are absolutely committed to playing a significant role in helping develop Wales’ energy potential whilst maximising the long term local benefits. With a significant development pipeline, now is the ideal time for local businesses to explore the opportunities available in the sector. “We have exciting plans for Garn Fach, an 85MW Wind Farm in Powys, and Hirfynydd, a 100MW Renewable Energy Park in Neath Port Talbot including onshore wind, solar and battery. We are also working with Octo Partners to develop solar in Neath Port Talbot. “We want to ensure companies are able to understand the opportunities and processes sufficiently well to be able to take advantage of these developments. “I would encourage any business based in the area to register and attend.”

EDF Renewables UK is also progressing plans for its 1GW joint venture with DP Energy, Gwynt Glas Floating Offshore Wind Farm in the Celtic Sea and which has the potential to help transform the region.

During the business breakfast, businesses will learn about EDF Renewables’ pipeline, procurement and support available. To register for this free event, click here.