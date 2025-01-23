Dean Ward Appointed as New Chair of the Regional Learning and Skills Partnership for South West Wales

Dean Ward has been appointed to lead transformational change as new Chair of the Regional Learning and Skills Partnership for South West Wales.

The Regional Learning and Skills Partnership (RLSP) for South West Wales is delighted to announce the appointment of Dean Ward as its new chair. Dean Ward, the CEO and Founder of PropSmarts and DCW Group, brings over 24 years of industry expertise to the role. Dean has been an active member of the RLSP, serving as the RLSP Construction Chair and leading the group to significant success.

Dean Ward is a distinguished leader in the property sector, he is an industry expert in land, development and sales strategy, having worked for large businesses such as Barratt Homes, Countrywide Residential Development, and Wates Residential working closely on the successful Cardiff living project. In 2018, he founded PropSmarts, a property technology company that leverages data, analytics, and artificial intelligence to help buyers and sellers make informed decisions.

In addition to leading PropSmarts, Dean runs DCW Group, a consultancy business that provides Housing development advice, transactional advice and EPC and Retrofit assessments. His dual ventures reflect his commitment to delivering value and innovation in the property sector in our region.

Covering Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, and Swansea, the RLSP works to bridge the gap between education, skills, and regeneration to create a strong and vibrant economy.

Dean Ward said: