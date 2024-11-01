Deal to Bring New Homes to Saundersfoot Complete

The agreement to bring 72 new homes to a coastal Pembrokeshire town has been finalised.

Persimmon Homes West Wales and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, in its role as the local planning authority, have signed the S106 agreement that would bring more high-quality housing to Saundersfoot.

Support had already been given for the development at a meeting in July of the Authority’s Development Management Committee on the basis that the accord was reached.

Persimmon are planning to begin groundworks next spring, with sales launching soon after ahead of the summer season.

The zero-carbon ready scheme includes a mix of quality new one to four-bed detached and semi-detached homes as well as terraced houses and apartments that will help meet local housing needs and open the door to home ownership for more local families. The properties will be finished in render and stone.

Boasting a number of proposed community benefits, the development will bring a range of facilities to the local community, including an equipped play area at the heart of the site, contributions to highway and active travel upgrades, and a dedicated active travel link that connects the site back to Sandy Hill Road.

The design also incorporates a sustainable drainage system with bio-retention areas and rain gardens, green technologies such as air-source heat pumps, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging points, as well as ecological enhancements to mitigate impacts on dormouse habitats and preserve existing trees and hedgerows.

As part of the housebuilder’s community contribution, Persimmon will also transfer 35% of the homes (25 in total) to a local housing provider for rent and shared ownership to help alleviate pressure on Pembrokeshire’s housing list.

Welcoming the agreement, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director, Stuart Phillips, said: