Deadline Nears for Welsh Charity Awards Nominations

The Welsh Charity Awards, organised by Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA), are making a final call for nominations.

The awards, which aim to shine a spotlight on the impact of charities, community groups, not-for-profits, and dedicated volunteers across Wales, close on June 30.

‘We are fortunate enough at WCVA to regularly hear just some of the countless inspiring stories from every corner of Wales,’ said WCVA Chief Executive, Dr Lindsay Cordery-Bruce. ‘We’re proud of our awesome everyday heroes, but many frontline charity services are facing increasingly high demand while at the same time financial pressures are putting them at risk of closure. We need to share their stories and show the world what they mean to people and how we simply can’t do without them. ‘These awards are a chance to recognise the tireless efforts and innovative approaches of those who go above and beyond to support others. We urge everyone to think about the individuals and groups who have made a real impact and give them the recognition they truly deserve before the nomination window closes.”

The 2025 Welsh Charity Awards ceremony will be held on 16 October 2025 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Categories include:

Volunteer of the Year (26 and over)

Young Volunteer of the Year (25 and under)

Fundraiser of the Year

Champion of Diversity

Use of Welsh Language

Most Influential Small Organisation

Health and Wellbeing

Organisation of the Year