Deadline Extended’ for Cardiff Business Awards Nominations

Cardiff-based businesses have one week more to get their entries into the highly anticipated Cardiff Business Awards.

Businesses in all sectors are being called to enter the 7th Cardiff Business awards before the nominations deadline closes on Friday 17th September 21.

The prestigious Cardiff Business Awards were launched in 2015 to celebrate those businesses in Cardiff making a difference to, and championing, the City. Previous Business of the Year winners include: IQE, Eversheds, Sure Chill, Celsa Steel, Euroclad and GorillaTV.

Businesses and individuals in Cardiff are invited to submit entries for free across 17 categories, with those shortlisted then invited to attend the awards ceremony at Cardiff City Hall on November 26th.

On the call for nominations, founder of the awards Liz Brookes said:

“We’ve decided to extend the deadline by one week. We are delighted with the number and calibre of organisations which have entered so far, but we don’t want anyone to miss out. “If you want to nominate, you’ve got just one week to get in touch and ensure the business of your choice is recognised among the most progressive organisations in Cardiff. “So if you know of anyone making a real difference, it’s time to get your entries in.”

The Cardiff Business Awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management is being supported by headline sponsors Cardiff Council.

Also new this year to the awards is EY Breakthrough Incentives who are sponsoring the Innovation Business of the Year Award. A sub service line of EY’s National Incentive team, EY Breakthrough Incentives enables the ability to maintain its dedication to the SME market, whilst benefitting from the credibility and safeguarding that comes from being part of the Big Four.

Sadique Maskeen, Associate Director, said;

“The team at EY Breakthrough Incentives are delighted to be sponsoring the award for Innovation Business of the Year. This award is an excellent opportunity to showcase innovation, and we celebrate the entrepreneurship and resilience in business here in Cardiff. Rewarding businesses for their innovative work is essential to incentivise and inspire others and is at the heart of what we do.”

Other sponsors include Cardiff Metropolitan University, Development Bank of Wales, Euroclad, Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions, Starling Bank and Stills. Business News Wales is also supporting the Cardiff Business Awards as its media partner.

The deadline for entries into the Cardiff Business Awards will close on 17th September 2021. For more information visit https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/