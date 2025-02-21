Day’s Leasing Launches Showroom in Swansea

Day’s Leasing has launched its brand-new leasing showroom at its site in Gorseinon, Swansea West.

While Day’s Leasing services the whole of the UK, the new showroom will specifically serve South and Mid Wales. Its purpose is to provide expert, unbiased leasing advice and a broad selection of vehicles.

Alistair Murray, General Manager at Day’s Leasing, said:

“We understand that leasing a vehicle is a significant decision, and our goal is to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible. By opening this dedicated showroom, we can now offer our customers a more personalised experience, helping them find the right vehicle to suit their lifestyle and budget. It will also support a whole generation of customers who prefer a face-to-face interaction for big budget decisions, making the process of leasing a car as streamlined and as comfortable as possible. “We will also display the newest car models on the market from our extensive catalogue of EV, hybrid and fuel-led vehicles from BMW, Tesla and Polestar to BYD, Citroen and Hyundai.”

Day’s Fleet Managing Director, Aled Williams, added: