David TC Davies Appointed New Welsh Secretary

David TC Davies has been confirmed as the new Welsh Secretary following new prime minster Rishi Sunak appointing his Cabinet.

MP for Monmouth since 2010, Mr Davies has been Parliamentary Under-Secretary in the Wales Office since December 2019 and replaces Robert Buckland, who was in post during the tenure of Liz Truss.

Fluent Welsh speaker, David was born in London and educated in Bassaleg School, Newport, south Wales and is married to Aliz living in Monmouth with their 3 children.

In 1999 David was elected as the Welsh Assembly Member for Monmouth and held the seat until 2007. Since being elected to the UK Parliament, he’s been a member of a number of committees including:

Welsh Affairs Committee

Home Affairs Select Committee

All-Party Parliamentary China Group

All-Party Parliamentary British-German Group

After leaving school David went to work for British Steel and joined the Territorial Army, serving for 18 months as a Gunner with 104 Air Defence Regiment at Raglan Barracks, Newport. He also worked for his family’s shipping company, Burrow Heath Ltd and has also served as a Special Constable for 9 years with the British Transport Police.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said ” he will be invaluable in ensuring Wales is at the heart of the UK Government, especially drawing on his experience as an assembly member before becoming an MP”.

“I know he will continue to be a superb champion for our country now around the cabinet table.

“David has been a good friend to many of us, including myself over many years.”

Previous Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, has been appointed Chief Whip within the new government.