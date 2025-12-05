David Spear Commercials Strengthens Partnership with Ospreys Rugby

David Spear Commercials has strengthened its long-standing partnership with Ospreys Rugby, reaffirming its support for professional rugby in Wales at a defining time for the sport.

The announcement comes since the Ospreys launched their 2025/26 season at the Brewery Field in Bridgend ahead of their move to the redeveloped St Helen’s in Swansea for the 2026/27 campaign.

This latest agreement follows David Spear Commercials’ recent partnerships with Cardiff Rugby and Dragons RFC, underlining the company’s growing commitment to professional rugby across Wales and its emerging footprint across the bridge with Bristol Bears and Gloucester Rugby.

As part of the new two-year agreement, David Spear Commercials continues as the Official Kit Van Partner of Ospreys Rugby, supplying a fully branded Iveco Daily vehicle to support the club’s operations across the UK and Europe.

The partnership also delivers:

Prominent matchday branding across ground boards, LED and mega screen platforms.

Digital visibility on the Ospreys website and HUB app.

Hospitality and community engagement opportunities.

Shared marketing rights, including press announcements and joint promotional activity.

Geraint Yeo, Director at David Spear Commercials, said:

“Our relationship with the Ospreys has grown year on year, with new opportunities emerging. They’ve always made us feel part of the club — more than just a kit van partner — and we’re proud to continue that journey together. The Ospreys share our passion, drive, and ambition, which makes this partnership a perfect fit.”

Richard Lancaster, Commercial Director at Ospreys Rugby, added:

“We’re delighted to continue our partnership with David Spear Commercials, who play a vital role in supporting the Ospreys. The kit van they supply is an essential part of our operations, helping us transport kit across the UK and Europe for home and away fixtures. Their support ensures our team is always ready to perform — wherever we play.”

For over a decade, the business has championed professional rugby across Wales, investing in partnerships built on shared values, trust, and ambition — and its expanding support across the bridge to Bristol Bears and Gloucester Rugby signals an exciting new chapter of cross-regional collaboration.