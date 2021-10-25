Daring to Dream Charity Gives Critical Care Hospital Rooms a New Lease of Life

Daring to Dream is a young and ambitious charity whose mission is to support the emotional health and wellbeing of adult patients in Wales.

One of the ways in which they do this is transforming patient day rooms, relatives’ rooms and quiet rooms in hospital.

They have completed another two such rooms in the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) in the last month: the relatives’ room and quiet room in critical care.

Rooms such as these are normally very dismal and bleak, both in décor and furnishings, yet they are important spaces to support emotional wellbeing. Spaces for relatives for rest, have respite from their bedside vigil, and for difficult conversations between families and clinicians.

Daring to Dream has taken these rooms and transformed them into interior-designed, comfortably refurnished, non-clinical spaces that provide patients, families and staff a safe space to escape to.

Angela Hughes, Assistant Director of Patient Experience, Cardiff & Vale University Health Board, said:

“The redecorated relatives and quiet rooms offer a haven for people at some of the most difficult and distressing times in their lives. They create an environment that does not feel like it is in a hospital and can offer a much needed sanctuary for families and friends.”

Dr Julie Highfield, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Lead Psychologist for the ICU and MTC Psychology Team, University Hospital of Wales, said:

“A quiet space to retreat for our families and our staff is so important. The nature of that space is key to their experience and can make a positive difference when they need it. “We are so grateful to Daring to Dream for their support with the much needed redecoration of these important spaces on our critical care ward.”

Daring to Dream is supporting the wellbeing of the chronically ill who are home-based with their very first virtual festival. Lleswyl: The Daring to Dream Festival will take place online on the evening of Friday, November 26. Sign up for your free tickets here https://daringtodream.wales/tickets/ to host your own festival experience.

